Menon Bearings standalone net profit declines 9.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.57% to Rs 45.62 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings declined 9.12% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.57% to Rs 45.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.53% to Rs 20.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.83% to Rs 165.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

45.6252.18165.36206.2518.6820.1618.9320.458.9910.8631.0642.627.888.9226.8234.475.886.4720.1625.69

