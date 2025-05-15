Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Menon Bearings standalone net profit declines 9.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Menon Bearings standalone net profit declines 9.12% in the March 2025 quarter

May 15 2025
Sales decline 12.57% to Rs 45.62 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings declined 9.12% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.57% to Rs 45.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.53% to Rs 20.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.83% to Rs 165.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales45.6252.18 -13 165.36206.25 -20 OPM %18.6820.16 -18.9320.45 - PBDT8.9910.86 -17 31.0642.62 -27 PBT7.888.92 -12 26.8234.47 -22 NP5.886.47 -9 20.1625.69 -22

May 15 2025

