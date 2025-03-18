Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Merchandise exports down around 11% on year in Feb-25, imports tank 16%

Merchandise exports down around 11% on year in Feb-25, imports tank 16%

Image
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indias merchandise exports during February 2025 were USD 36.91 Billion as compared to USD 41.41 Billion in February 2024, recording a slide of around 11%. Merchandise imports during February 2025 were USD 50.96 Billion as compared to USD 60.92 Billion in February 2024, down 16.34%. Merchandise exports during April-February 2024-25 were USD 395.63 Billion as compared to USD 395.38 Billion during April-February 2023-24. Merchandise imports during April-February 2024-25 were USD 656.68 Billion as compared to USD 621.19 Billion during April-February 2023-24. Merchandise trade deficit during April-February 2024-25 was USD 261.06 Billion as compared to USD 225.81 Billion during April-February 2023-24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Current coal stock sufficient for about 20 days at 85% Plant load factor

LIC rises on appointing Shatmanyu Shrivastava as CRO

U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Retail Sales Report; Global Markets Follow Suit

India's trade deficit narrows to USD 14.05 billion in February

Shilpa Medicare zooms as arm partners with mAbTree Biologics for cancer drug

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story