Merchandise exports down around 11% on year in Feb-25, imports tank 16%

Indias merchandise exports during February 2025 were USD 36.91 Billion as compared to USD 41.41 Billion in February 2024, recording a slide of around 11%. Merchandise imports during February 2025 were USD 50.96 Billion as compared to USD 60.92 Billion in February 2024, down 16.34%. Merchandise exports during April-February 2024-25 were USD 395.63 Billion as compared to USD 395.38 Billion during April-February 2023-24. Merchandise imports during April-February 2024-25 were USD 656.68 Billion as compared to USD 621.19 Billion during April-February 2023-24. Merchandise trade deficit during April-February 2024-25 was USD 261.06 Billion as compared to USD 225.81 Billion during April-February 2023-24.

