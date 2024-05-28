Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit rises 416.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit rises 416.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.60% to Rs 17.37 crore

Net profit of Mercury Laboratories rose 416.22% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.60% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.25% to Rs 5.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 75.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.3719.43 -11 75.5675.33 0 OPM %15.315.35 -11.9511.36 - PBDT2.971.37 117 9.749.92 -2 PBT2.250.75 200 6.927.44 -7 NP1.910.37 416 5.655.58 1

