Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit declines 19.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Metal Coatings (India) declined 19.74% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.59% to Rs 35.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.0339.621.342.470.861.170.721.020.610.76

