The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit declines 6.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of The Byke Hospitality declined 6.52% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.26.8223.2743.9239.589.218.212.242.002.152.30

