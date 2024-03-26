Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal shares gain

Metal shares gain

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 73.23 points or 0.26% at 27912.61 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.35%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.09%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.47%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.18%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.02%), were the top gainers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.16%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.56%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.46%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 266.33 or 0.37% at 72565.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 59.7 points or 0.27% at 22037.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 207.73 points or 0.49% at 42563.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.43 points or 0.06% at 13127.82.

On BSE,1376 shares were trading in green, 1750 were trading in red and 183 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Metal stocks rise

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal shares gain

Metal shares rise

RVNL jumps on inking MoU with Airports Authority of India

Macrotech Developers Ltd Slides 2.73%

Indus Towers Ltd Surges 1.98%

Adani Ports rises after signing deal to acquire majority stake in Orissa-based Gopalpur Port

Summerwind GSA selects AirGain - RATEGAIN's AI-powered airline pricing solution

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story