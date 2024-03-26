Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 1.09 points or 0.02% at 5360.03 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.99%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 3.41%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 2.95%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.7%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 1.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.97%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 0.67%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.59%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.27%), and Nava Ltd (up 0.25%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.48%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 1.99%), and KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 1.65%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 266.33 or 0.37% at 72565.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 59.7 points or 0.27% at 22037.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 207.73 points or 0.49% at 42563.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.43 points or 0.06% at 13127.82.

On BSE,1376 shares were trading in green, 1750 were trading in red and 183 were unchanged.

