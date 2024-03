Sanghvi Movers announced that incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary - Sangreen Renewables on 23 March 2024.

Sangreen Renewables will carry on the business related to provide full-fledged turnkey services to Independent Power Producers (IPP) right from Conceptualization to Commissioning of wind turbine generator (WTG). The business of the WOS is not outside the main line of business of the Company.

