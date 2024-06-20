Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal shares gain

Metal shares gain

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Metal index rising 197.26 points or 0.6% at 33309.04 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.53%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.39%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.37%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.28%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.44%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.44%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.2%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.43%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.22%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 380.83 or 0.74% at 51774.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 98.97 points or 0.64% at 15669.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.65 points or 0.11% at 23489.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 5.31 points or 0.01% at 77332.28.

On BSE,2061 shares were trading in green, 972 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

