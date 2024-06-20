Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares rise

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 103.77 points or 1.19% at 8842.25 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.06%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.2%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.39%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.36%),DLF Ltd (up 1.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.11%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.05%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.81%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.74%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.6%).

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 380.83 or 0.74% at 51774.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 98.97 points or 0.64% at 15669.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.65 points or 0.11% at 23489.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 5.31 points or 0.01% at 77332.28.

On BSE,2061 shares were trading in green, 972 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

