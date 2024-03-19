Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 260.6 points or 0.95% at 27561.26 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 2.62%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.44%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.17%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.15%),Vedanta Ltd (up 0.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.5%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.44%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.4%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.84%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 317.19 or 0.44% at 72431.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 83.6 points or 0.38% at 21972.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.01 points or 0.1% at 42022.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.6 points or 0.17% at 12950.83.

On BSE,1737 shares were trading in green, 1269 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

