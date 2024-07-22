Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index rising 152.2 points or 0.48% at 31669.3 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 1.73%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.4%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.24%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.19%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 0.82%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.42%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.21%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.78%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.12%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.7%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 29.87 or 0.06% at 52511.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 19.21 points or 0.12% at 15901.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.8 points or 0.15% at 24494.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 130.59 points or 0.16% at 80474.06.

On BSE,1512 shares were trading in green, 1667 were trading in red and 186 were unchanged.

