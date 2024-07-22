Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CRISIL assigns ratings on debt facilities of Jio Leasing Services

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Jio Financial Services announced that its subsidiary, Jio Leasing Services has received ratings action from CRISIL as under:

Rs 4,000 crore Bank facilities - CRISIL AAA/ Stable (assigned)
Rs 4,000 crore Non convertible debentures - CRISIL AAA; Stable (assigned)
Rs 2,000 crore Commercial paper - CRISIL A1+ (assigned)

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

