Reliance Industries Ltd Slides 2.78%, BSE Energy index Shed 1.43%

Reliance Industries Ltd has added 4% over last one month compared to 4.75% gain in BSE Energy index and 3.8% rise in the SENSEX

Reliance Industries Ltd fell 2.78% today to trade at Rs 3022.95. The BSE Energy index is down 1.43% to quote at 13064.47. The index is up 4.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd decreased 2.34% and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 2.2% on the day. The BSE Energy index went up 55.28 % over last one year compared to the 20.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

