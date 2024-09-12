Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Metal shares rise

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index rising 401.27 points or 1.31% at 31114.98 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 2.27%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.59%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.55%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.44%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.28%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.1%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.08%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.79%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.24%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.01%), moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 291.85 or 0.52% at 56439.47.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 125.65 points or 0.75% at 16810.1.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.5 points or 0.37% at 25009.95.

The BSE Sensex index was up 307.28 points or 0.38% at 81830.44.

On BSE,2127 shares were trading in green, 930 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

