Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index falling 290.14 points or 1.02% at 28232.62 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.5%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.4%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.1%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.02%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.83%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.79%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.74%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.71%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.4%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 0.39%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 281.35 or 0.6% at 47551.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 10.82 points or 0.07% at 14457.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 21.9 points or 0.09% at 23306.65.

The BSE Sensex index was down 104.96 points or 0.14% at 76629.93.

On BSE,2411 shares were trading in green, 1424 were trading in red and 178 were unchanged.

