India aims to build 100 km of highways per day, says Gadkari

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on 15 April 2025, set an ambitious target of building 100 kilometers of highways per day, stating that Indias road infrastructure will surpass that of the United States within the next 18 months.

Speaking at the 10th National Leadership Conclave hosted by the All India Management Association (AIMA), Gadkari highlighted that India had previously touched a record pace of 37 km/day in highway construction during 202021. He also revealed that the Centre is investing Rs 1 lakh crore in infrastructure projects to revamp the National Capital Region (NCR).

Gadkari outlined plans to construct 25,000 km of two- and four-lane highways in the coming years. He also stressed the importance of efficient public transport systems in metropolitan areas to ease traffic congestion and reduce dependency on private vehicles.

In his broader vision for India@2047, the Minister emphasized the development of satellite towns and rural infrastructure as crucial to transforming India into a developed nation.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

