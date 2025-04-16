Tilaknagar Inds gains on securing Rs 38.62 crore Govt subsidy

Tilaknagar Industries rose 2.12% to Rs 248.05 after the company announced it received a Rs 38.62 crore subsidy from the Government of Maharashtra.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the amount pertains to a partial subsidy linked to its past investments.

Tilaknagar Industries is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and its related products.

The company's consolidated net profit climbed 23.21% to Rs 53.93 crore while revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 10% to Rs 340.43 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2024.

