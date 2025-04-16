Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilaknagar Inds gains on securing Rs 38.62 crore Govt subsidy

Tilaknagar Inds gains on securing Rs 38.62 crore Govt subsidy

Image
Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tilaknagar Industries rose 2.12% to Rs 248.05 after the company announced it received a Rs 38.62 crore subsidy from the Government of Maharashtra.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the amount pertains to a partial subsidy linked to its past investments.

Tilaknagar Industries is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and its related products.

The company's consolidated net profit climbed 23.21% to Rs 53.93 crore while revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 10% to Rs 340.43 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 5.88%, up for third straight session

realme partners with Optiemus Electronics

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; European mkt decline; VIX slides 2.20%

ICICI Lombard slides as Q4 PAT decline 2% YoY to Rs 510 cr; declares dividend of Rs 7/share

IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 1.71%, up for five straight sessions

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story