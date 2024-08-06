Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 516.93 points or 1.71% at 30821.66 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.42%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.25%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.17%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.83%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.65%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.45%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.4%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.16%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.94%).

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 744.12 or 1.42% at 53040.32.