Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 227.73 points or 2.95% at 7950.62 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 6.78%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 4.62%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 4.22%), DLF Ltd (up 3.56%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.45%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.81%), were the top gainers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.59%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.54%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.4%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 744.12 or 1.42% at 53040.32.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 241.27 points or 1.52% at 16102.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 252.65 points or 1.05% at 24308.25.

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, Motherson Sumi, Deepak Nitrite, Tata Chemicals, ONGC

Patel Engineering rises after JV firm secures water lifting project in Maharashtra

Marico Ltd Falls 3.83%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 5.79%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.37%

Angel One adds 1.07 million new clients in month of July

The BSE Sensex index was up 794.3 points or 1.01% at 79553.7.

On BSE,2600 shares were trading in green, 557 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Nobel laureate Yunus to be chief adviser to interim govt in Bangladesh, say organisers

'Sheikh Hasina is done with Bangladesh, won't return to politics', says son

Google illegally maintains monopoly, rules US court: Here's what it means

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 1000 pts, Nifty above 24,350; SmallCap index up 2%

Olympics 2024: Simone Biles bags silver medal in floor exercise finals

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story