Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 227.73 points or 2.95% at 7950.62 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 6.78%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 4.62%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 4.22%), DLF Ltd (up 3.56%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.45%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.81%), were the top gainers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.59%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.54%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.4%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 744.12 or 1.42% at 53040.32.