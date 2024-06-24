Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 274.74 points or 0.81% at 33461.66 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.44%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.45%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.73%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.72%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.06%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.05%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.69%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 2.02%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.56%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.08%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 279.25 or 0.54% at 52215.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 99.35 points or 0.63% at 15767.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.1 points or 0.15% at 23536.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 155.69 points or 0.2% at 77365.59.

On BSE,2131 shares were trading in green, 1807 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Japan Markets Settle Higher As BoJ Summary Shows Chance Of Rate Hike

China's Shanghai Composite Index dips more than 1%

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty ends above 23,500 level; Sensex gains 131 pts; VIX surges 6.65%

SC adjourns Kejriwal's petition hearing to Wednesday

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story