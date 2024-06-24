Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 274.74 points or 0.81% at 33461.66 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.44%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.45%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.73%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.72%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.06%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.05%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.69%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 2.02%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.56%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.08%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 279.25 or 0.54% at 52215.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 99.35 points or 0.63% at 15767.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.1 points or 0.15% at 23536.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 155.69 points or 0.2% at 77365.59.

On BSE,2131 shares were trading in green, 1807 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

