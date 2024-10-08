Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 362.11 points or 1.08% at 33149.03 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 4.57%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.53%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.94%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.48%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.1%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.44%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.11%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 1.66%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.01%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1058.43 or 1.96% at 55176.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 238.45 points or 1.47% at 16444.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 198.85 points or 0.8% at 24994.6.

More From This Section

US stocks fall, DOW dips around 1%

Sheela Foam Board approves further investment of Rs 107 cr in House of Kieraya (Furlenco)

PSP Projects wins work order of Rs 269.55 cr

UTI Asset Management Company allots 29,200 equity shares under ESOS

Paras Anti-Drone Technologies wins ADITI 1.0 Challenge for mobile ground station system

The BSE Sensex index was up 594.02 points or 0.73% at 81644.02.

On BSE,2809 shares were trading in green, 1087 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Haryana election results LIVE: BJP set for Haryana hattrick; INLD's Abhay Chautala humbled

Jammu-Kashmir Elections LIVE: Omar Abdullah will be the CM, confirms Farooq after Cong-NC win

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500pts, at 81,550, Nifty 150pts up, at 24,950; Financials gain

Women's T20 WC 2024: How India's semis chance hinge on AUS vs NZ result?

Trent, Dixon, Ipca, Coforge, Akzo Nobel hit record highs; rally up to 8%

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story