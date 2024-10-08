Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 362.11 points or 1.08% at 33149.03 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 4.57%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.53%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.94%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.48%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.1%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.44%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.11%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 1.66%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.01%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1058.43 or 1.96% at 55176.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 238.45 points or 1.47% at 16444.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 198.85 points or 0.8% at 24994.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 594.02 points or 0.73% at 81644.02.

On BSE,2809 shares were trading in green, 1087 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

