Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 1881.2 points or 6.19% at 28494.35 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 8.55%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 8.1%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 7.73%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 7.59%),NMDC Ltd (down 7.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 7.37%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 7.24%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 5.59%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 5.36%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 3.67%).

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1711.15 or 3.6% at 45782.96.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 476.35 points or 3.29% at 14016.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 347.05 points or 1.49% at 22903.05.

The BSE Sensex index was down 986.53 points or 1.29% at 75308.83.

Also Read

On BSE,979 shares were trading in green, 2884 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News