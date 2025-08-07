Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 18.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.20% to Rs 386.06 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare rose 18.74% to Rs 45.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.20% to Rs 386.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 313.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.386.06313.3623.2525.1592.0876.6261.2351.0845.0637.95

