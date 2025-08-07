Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit declines 22.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 187.72% to Rs 176.72 crore

Net profit of Quality Power Electrical Equipments declined 22.88% to Rs 24.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 187.72% to Rs 176.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.176.7261.4217.5438.3647.1341.0444.2940.4924.1431.30

