India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 43.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 43.00% to Rs 119.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 43.60% to Rs 361.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 251.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.361.22251.5473.1970.91158.02110.89155.24108.07119.4583.53

