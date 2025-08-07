Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N K Textile Industries consolidated net profit rises 105.84% in the June 2025 quarter

N K Textile Industries consolidated net profit rises 105.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 113.85% to Rs 117.98 crore

Net profit of N K Textile Industries rose 105.84% to Rs 82.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 113.85% to Rs 117.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales117.9855.17 114 OPM %99.9999.96 -PBDT127.4559.87 113 PBT127.4559.87 113 NP82.8940.27 106

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Banas Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.63 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 0.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 7.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 5.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Pritish Nandy Communications consolidated net profit rises 67.57% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story