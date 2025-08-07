N K Textile Industries consolidated net profit rises 105.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 113.85% to Rs 117.98 crore

Net profit of N K Textile Industries rose 105.84% to Rs 82.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 113.85% to Rs 117.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.117.9855.1799.9999.96127.4559.87127.4559.8782.8940.27

