Metropolis Healthcare jumps as Q3 PAT climbs 33.7% YoY; 3:1 bonus announced

Metropolis Healthcare rose 5.33% to Rs 1,992.05 after the company reported strong year-on-year growth in revenue and profitability for Q3FY26.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax rose 33.7% YoY to Rs 42 crore in Q3FY26, compared with Rs 31 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue from operations increased 25.8% YoY to Rs 406 crore in Q3FY26, compared with Rs 323 crore in Q3FY25.

Profit before exceptional item and tax stood at Rs 66 crore in Q3FY26, up 56.5% YoY, while the quarter included an exceptional charge of Rs 9 crore related to the impact of the new labour code.

EBITDA stood at Rs 95 crore in Q3FY26, up 32.4% YoY from Rs 72 crore in Q3FY25. EBITDA margin expanded to 23.4% in Q3FY26 from 22.2% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting an improvement of 120 bps.

Total cost increased by 23.9% YoY, rising to Rs 311 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 251 crore in Q3FY25. Depreciation rose 14.3% YoY to Rs 32 crore from Rs 28 crore a year ago. Finance costs increased 50.0% YoY to Rs 6 crore from Rs 4 crore. Operationally, patient volumes and test volumes grew 14% YoY and 13% YoY, respectively, supported by steady demand trends, deeper penetration in Tier II and Tier III markets, and a favourable mix shift toward complex and specialised testing. B2C revenues grew 19% YoY, while B2B revenues increased around 35% YoY, driven by network expansion and improved service levels. TruHealth and Specialty portfolios recorded growth of around 37% YoY and 34% YoY, respectively.

Revenue per test and revenue per patient rose 11% YoY and 10% YoY. North India contributed 17% of revenue, while Tier III cities posted 16% revenue growth and accounted for 24% of overall revenues. Recent acquisitions including Core Diagnostics, Scientific Pathology in Agra, Dr. Ahujas Pathology and Imaging Center in Dehradun, and Ambika Pathology Laboratory in Kolhapur were integrated as planned. Meanwhile, the company's board approved a 3:1 bonus issue of equity shares. Metropolis Healthcare is Indias second-largest pathology laboratory chain, offering diagnostic testing and related services across a nationwide network, with a strong presence in specialised and preventive healthcare diagnostics.