Tube Investments of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2026.

Tube Investments of India Ltd lost 9.91% to Rs 2375.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 79725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15970 shares in the past one month.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd crashed 7.21% to Rs 640.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47901 shares in the past one month. Websol Energy System Ltd tumbled 7.15% to Rs 68.01. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.32 lakh shares in the past one month. Ashapura Minechem Ltd corrected 6.96% to Rs 679.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58170 shares in the past one month.