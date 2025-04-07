Metropolis Healthcare to acquire Dehradun-based Dr. Ahujas' Pathology for Rs 35 crore

Metropolis Healthcare said that Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services has entered into a business transfer agreement to acquire Dehradun's leading diagnostic chain Dr. Ahujas' Pathology and Imaging Centre.

Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Metropolis Healthcare.

Dr. Ahujas Pathology and Imaging Centre (DAPIC) operates two laboratories accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) 11 patient service centres, and nine hospital-based centres.

DAPIC offers a comprehensive range of pathology and soft radiology services, including ultrasound, ECG, and X-ray. In FY 2024-25, DAPIC recorded an estimated annual revenue of INR 11.5 crore (unaudited*), with pathology services contributing 73% and radiology services 27%.

"With 80 percent of its revenue coming from walk-in patients, the chain has built a strong B2C presence, making it a valuable addition to Metropolis' growing network in North India, the company said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services will acquire 100% ownership of DAPIC in an all-cash deal valued at Rs 35.01 crore. To ensure a seamless transition, Dr. Alok Ahuja and Dr. Alka Ahuja will continue their association with the business post-acquisition.

Ameera Shah, promoter and executive chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare, said: "Dr. Ahujas Pathology & Imaging Centre has established a strong reputation for high-quality B2C services, scientific excellence, and patient trust, making it an ideal addition to Metropolis growth strategy.

Together with the acquisition of Core Diagnostics, a leader in oncology testing, Scientific Pathology, the dominant chain in Agra, and now DAPIC, the leading diagnostic chain in Dehradun, we are further strengthening our String of Pearls strategyaimed at building a robust and regionally diverse diagnostic network across North India.

These strategic moves have expanded the North India contribution to our overall revenues from 8% to an estimated 1415%. Building on this momentum, we aim to accelerate our expansion across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhandtwo high-growth markets with significant potential.

In an exchange filing made on Saturday, Metropolis Healthcare announced its operational updates for the quarter ended on 31 March 2025.

The companys consolidated revenue in Q4 FY25 grew by approx. 10% on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Revenue growth was driven by patient volume growth, test volume growth and change in product mix coupled with realization benefits.

The B2C revenues grew at approximately 14% on a Y-o-Y basis on account of consumer experience and expansion of service network.

The operational EBITDA for the current quarter has grown marginally lower due to higher material costs and reduced revenue growth. Reported EBIDTA is lower due to one-time costs including acquisition costs for Core Diagnostics & Scientific Pathology and lower margin from Core Diagnostics.

The company is debt free & has cash reserves of approximately Rs 112 crore, post paying towards acquisition amounting to Rs 130 crore as on 31 March 2025.

Metropolis Healthcare is Indias second largest diagnostic chain. The companys extensive footprint spans 22 states, 3 Union Territories, and over 700 towns in India, supported by a robust network of more than 200 laboratories, 4,300 service centres, and over 10,000 touchpoints.

The scrip declined 3.04% to currently trade at Rs 1503.05 on the BSE.

