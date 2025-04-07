Tata Steel Ltd Slips 9.97%, BSE Metal index Shed 7.22%

Tata Steel Ltd has lost 16.56% over last one month compared to 12.66% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.17% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd fell 9.97% today to trade at Rs 126.45. The BSE Metal index is down 7.22% to quote at 26397.23. The index is down 12.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 8.66% and Vedanta Ltd lost 7.87% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 10.62 % over last one year compared to the 2.06% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has lost 16.56% over last one month compared to 12.66% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.17% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.61 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.4 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 184.6 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 122.6 on 13 Jan 2025.

