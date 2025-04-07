Suprajit signs strategic licensing and technology transfer agreement with Blubrake, Italy

Suprajit Engineering has signed a strategic Licensing and Technology Transfer Agreement with Blubrake S.p.A. Blubrake, an Italian company specializing in ABS for the European pedalec and speed-pedalec (electric bikes) segment, was founded by Fabio Todeschini, and has become a segment leader for ABS solutions in Europe.

Under this agreement, Suprajit is exclusively licensed to develop and manufacture Blubrake's innovative and patented Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) technology in India, China, South-East Asia, and Brazil for non-pedal-based vehicles.

ABS is a crucial part of a braking system portfolio and reinforces Suprajit's intention to be a global brake system supplier. The unique architecture of Blubrake's ABS reduces product complexity and optimises the product for our customers, while also bringing unique and innovative features.

Ajith Rai, Founder and Chairman of Suprajit, said - "Fabio and his team have built a product that successfully competed against the best ABS systems in Europe so I must thank Fabio for trusting that Suprajit is the best platform to launch his innovative ABS across multiple geographies and markets. ABS is safety critical and is rightly becoming more commonplace on vehicles today."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News