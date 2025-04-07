Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suprajit signs strategic licensing and technology transfer agreement with Blubrake, Italy

Suprajit signs strategic licensing and technology transfer agreement with Blubrake, Italy

Image
Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Suprajit Engineering has signed a strategic Licensing and Technology Transfer Agreement with Blubrake S.p.A. Blubrake, an Italian company specializing in ABS for the European pedalec and speed-pedalec (electric bikes) segment, was founded by Fabio Todeschini, and has become a segment leader for ABS solutions in Europe.

Under this agreement, Suprajit is exclusively licensed to develop and manufacture Blubrake's innovative and patented Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) technology in India, China, South-East Asia, and Brazil for non-pedal-based vehicles.

ABS is a crucial part of a braking system portfolio and reinforces Suprajit's intention to be a global brake system supplier. The unique architecture of Blubrake's ABS reduces product complexity and optimises the product for our customers, while also bringing unique and innovative features.

Ajith Rai, Founder and Chairman of Suprajit, said - "Fabio and his team have built a product that successfully competed against the best ABS systems in Europe so I must thank Fabio for trusting that Suprajit is the best platform to launch his innovative ABS across multiple geographies and markets. ABS is safety critical and is rightly becoming more commonplace on vehicles today."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: IndusInd Bank, Indian Bank, Godrej Properties, Force Motors, Aurobindo Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical launches Fexuprazan tablets 40 mg in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announces change in senior management

Websol Energy inks pact to supply mono PERC solar cells

Red alert: GIFT Nifty futures point to a rough ride ahead

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story