Meyer Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 83.11% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net Loss of Meyer Apparel reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 83.11% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 71.96% to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.251.48 -83 1.204.28 -72 OPM %-108.00-24.32 --93.33-47.66 - PBDT-0.23-0.35 34 -1.05-1.81 42 PBT-0.23-0.36 36 -1.07-1.83 42 NP-0.23-0.36 36 -1.07-1.83 42

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 17 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

