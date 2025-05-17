India to participate in BRICS Energy Ministers meeting in Brazil

Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, has embarked on an official visit to Brazil to attend the BRICS Energy Ministers Meeting scheduled for 19th May. Under the theme Empowering Global South Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Global Governance, the Minister will engage in discussions with Energy Ministers of BRICS nations on crucial issues such as energy security, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability. India, in this meeting, will showcase its achievements over the past decade, including a 90% increase in power capacity, leadership in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and biofuels, as well as innovations and sustainable development in the energy sector. The country will also reaffirm its commitment to ensuring equitable access to energy and accelerating the energy transition.

