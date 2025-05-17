Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 394.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.96% to Rs 34.23 crore

Net profit of Pritika Engineering Components rose 394.29% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.96% to Rs 34.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.83% to Rs 5.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.43% to Rs 117.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

34.2320.75117.3887.3214.3711.9515.5613.103.781.4013.117.722.170.447.224.491.730.355.743.36

