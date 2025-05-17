Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 394.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 394.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 64.96% to Rs 34.23 crore

Net profit of Pritika Engineering Components rose 394.29% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.96% to Rs 34.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.83% to Rs 5.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.43% to Rs 117.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales34.2320.75 65 117.3887.32 34 OPM %14.3711.95 -15.5613.10 - PBDT3.781.40 170 13.117.72 70 PBT2.170.44 393 7.224.49 61 NP1.730.35 394 5.743.36 71

First Published: May 17 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

