Nesco Q4 PAT slides 16% YoY to Rs 89 cr; recommends final dividend of Rs 6.5/ share

Nesco reported 15.70% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 88.61 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 105.12 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 1.60% YoY to Rs 192.01 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

On the segmental front, during the quarter, revenue from Realty jumped 15.98% YoY to Rs 95.03 crore; revenue from the Bombay Exhibition Center dropped 25.50% YoY to Rs 46.76 crore; revenue from Indabrator fell 20.65% YoY to Rs 12.10 crore and revenue from Foods surged 31.35% YoY to Rs 38.12 crore.

Profit before tax slipped 17.78% YoY to Rs 111.82 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit grew by 3.42% to Rs 375.21 crore on a 7.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 732.01 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.50 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 66th Annual General Meeting. The record date for determining entitlement to the dividend and for AGM purposes is fixed as Wednesday, 23 July 2025. If approved, the dividend will be paid on or before Wednesday, 20 August 2025.

NESCO is mainly engaged in licensing premises in IT park buildings and providing related services, licensing premises for exhibitions and providing services to the organisers, manufacturing of machines and capital equipment, and hospitality and catering services.

The counter advanced 2.03% to end at Rs 983.75 on the BSE on Friday.

