Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 254.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 254.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of Informed Technologies India rose 254.29% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.660.54 22 OPM %-25.76-94.44 -PBDT1.750.52 237 PBT1.660.42 295 NP1.240.35 254

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts lower at 77,550; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss delayed due to rain

LIVE: After Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat; lands in Raipur

SpiceJet clears $90.8 million EDC debt, secures full ownership of 13 planes

Hindustan Aeronautics share price gains 3% as Q2 profit jumps 22% YoY

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story