Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 254.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Informed Technologies India rose 254.29% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.660.54-25.76-94.441.750.521.660.421.240.35

