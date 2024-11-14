Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.95% to Rs 1687.74 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries rose 9.25% to Rs 49.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.95% to Rs 1687.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1578.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

