Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.95% to Rs 1687.74 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Industries rose 9.25% to Rs 49.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.95% to Rs 1687.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1578.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1687.741578.04 7 OPM %12.5516.68 -PBDT192.55243.93 -21 PBT128.88186.34 -31 NP49.7145.50 9
