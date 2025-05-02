Midland Microfin reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 164.56 crore

Net loss of Midland Microfin reported to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 25.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 164.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.04% to Rs 26.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.75% to Rs 635.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 530.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

