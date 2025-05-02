Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Midland Microfin reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Midland Microfin reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 164.56 crore

Net loss of Midland Microfin reported to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 25.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 164.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.04% to Rs 26.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.75% to Rs 635.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 530.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales164.56162.09 2 635.71530.87 20 OPM %34.2956.67 -48.5556.57 - PBDT-9.1233.07 PL 37.2197.82 -62 PBT-10.4432.08 PL 32.6594.02 -65 NP-6.1425.68 PL 26.6772.16 -63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 57.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 16.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 47.21% in the March 2025 quarter

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 9.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 02 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story