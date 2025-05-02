Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 16.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.51% to Rs 434.12 crore

Net profit of Veritas Finance rose 16.64% to Rs 93.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.51% to Rs 434.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 325.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.43% to Rs 295.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 245.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.55% to Rs 1550.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1111.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

434.12325.171550.681111.2059.2162.5357.6358.91127.76111.15417.21346.52120.47104.77388.32322.9693.0779.79295.11245.05

