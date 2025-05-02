Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 9.00% in the March 2025 quarter

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 9.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 15.12% to Rs 570.27 crore

Net profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 9.00% to Rs 122.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.12% to Rs 570.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 495.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.87% to Rs 487.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 420.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 2170.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1836.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales570.27495.36 15 2170.241836.62 18 OPM %95.0096.06 -95.9995.82 - PBDT124.27113.71 9 503.54418.49 20 PBT122.67112.54 9 497.52415.42 20 NP122.67112.54 9 487.21420.47 16

First Published: May 02 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

