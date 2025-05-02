NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 9.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.12% to Rs 570.27 crore

Net profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 9.00% to Rs 122.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.12% to Rs 570.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 495.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.87% to Rs 487.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 420.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 2170.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1836.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

