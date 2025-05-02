Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 57.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 57.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.94% to Rs 98.31 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company rose 57.74% to Rs 46.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.94% to Rs 98.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.43% to Rs 177.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.77% to Rs 368.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 326.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales98.3187.05 13 368.02326.35 13 OPM %76.0257.19 -78.0977.19 - PBDT74.3354.32 37 285.96264.73 8 PBT63.9042.60 50 246.48229.19 8 NP46.1729.27 58 177.61160.83 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 16.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 47.21% in the March 2025 quarter

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 9.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SNS Properties & Leasing standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 02 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story