Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 57.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.94% to Rs 98.31 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company rose 57.74% to Rs 46.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.94% to Rs 98.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.43% to Rs 177.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.77% to Rs 368.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 326.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

