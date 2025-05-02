Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 57.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.94% to Rs 98.31 croreNet profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company rose 57.74% to Rs 46.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.94% to Rs 98.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.43% to Rs 177.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.77% to Rs 368.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 326.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content