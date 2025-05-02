JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.74% to Rs 51.87 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company reported to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 976.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.74% to Rs 51.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 29.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 942.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 43.01% to Rs 204.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 358.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

51.8799.26204.49358.79112.74-59.0390.0758.8225.88-129.66-0.33-81.8025.43-130.32-2.71-84.3315.26-976.84-29.79-942.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News