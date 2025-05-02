Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 47.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.39% to Rs 648.84 crore

Net profit of Avanse Financial Services rose 47.21% to Rs 133.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.39% to Rs 648.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.19% to Rs 504.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 342.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.89% to Rs 2345.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1726.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

648.84490.112345.641726.1681.9777.1881.9278.42188.86130.39709.64480.11178.87122.84674.91459.63133.9390.98504.23342.57

