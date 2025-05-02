Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 47.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 47.21% in the March 2025 quarter


Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 32.39% to Rs 648.84 crore

Net profit of Avanse Financial Services rose 47.21% to Rs 133.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.39% to Rs 648.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.19% to Rs 504.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 342.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.89% to Rs 2345.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1726.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales648.84490.11 32 2345.641726.16 36 OPM %81.9777.18 -81.9278.42 - PBDT188.86130.39 45 709.64480.11 48 PBT178.87122.84 46 674.91459.63 47 NP133.9390.98 47 504.23342.57 47

First Published: May 02 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

