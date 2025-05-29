Milkfood consolidated net profit declines 37.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.86% to Rs 158.03 croreNet profit of Milkfood declined 37.89% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.86% to Rs 158.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.66% to Rs 4.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 447.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 436.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
