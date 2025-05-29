Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Milkfood consolidated net profit declines 37.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Milkfood consolidated net profit declines 37.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 29.86% to Rs 158.03 crore

Net profit of Milkfood declined 37.89% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.86% to Rs 158.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.66% to Rs 4.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 447.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 436.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales158.03121.69 30 447.76436.93 2 OPM %5.256.23 -5.284.50 - PBDT5.627.28 -23 14.6715.54 -6 PBT3.675.69 -36 7.578.82 -14 NP2.413.88 -38 4.517.12 -37

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

