Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar consolidated net profit rises 142.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar consolidated net profit rises 142.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 16.93% to Rs 1553.66 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar rose 142.63% to Rs 220.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.93% to Rs 1553.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1870.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 23.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 86.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.68% to Rs 5574.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6104.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1553.661870.27 -17 5574.766104.32 -9 OPM %18.389.08 -5.204.05 - PBDT270.58137.67 97 204.87127.42 61 PBT217.4582.46 164 -10.67-95.05 89 NP220.2890.79 143 -23.57-86.41 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hitachi Energy India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Archidply Decor reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

SAIL rises after Q4 PAT gains 16% YoY to Rs 1,178 cr

Capital Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for fifth session

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story