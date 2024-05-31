Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R O Jewels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

R O Jewels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 88.24% to Rs 57.71 crore

Net loss of R O Jewels reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 88.24% to Rs 57.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 490.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.23% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.68% to Rs 366.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 506.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales57.71490.72 -88 366.31506.52 -28 OPM %-2.290.40 -00.40 - PBDT-0.822.47 PL 1.242.57 -52 PBT-0.982.41 PL 1.042.51 -59 NP-0.651.91 PL 0.922.01 -54

