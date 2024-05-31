Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ace Software Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ace Software Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 814.95% to Rs 17.75 crore

Net profit of Ace Software Exports reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 814.95% to Rs 17.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3200.00% to Rs 4.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 129.84% to Rs 23.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.751.94 815 23.7210.32 130 OPM %6.03-12.89 -2.403.20 - PBDT2.73-0.12 LP 6.490.70 827 PBT2.26-0.20 LP 5.780.12 4717 NP1.42-0.21 LP 4.950.15 3200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ace Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Slides 2.1%

Ace Integrated Solutions consolidated net profit rises 208.33% in the March 2024 quarter

ACE EduTrend reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

R O Jewels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Globalspace Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bazel International reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Southern Online Bio Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Konndor Industries standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story