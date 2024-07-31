Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 300.27 points or 0.92% at 32769.66 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 4.81%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.94%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.26%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.15%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.47%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.24%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (down 1.11%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.61%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.03%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 97.97 or 0.18% at 55509.59.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 78.09 points or 0.47% at 16701.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.55 points or 0.15% at 24893.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 81.25 points or 0.1% at 81536.65.

On BSE,1978 shares were trading in green, 1082 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

