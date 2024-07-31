Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 57.01 points or 0.87% at 6617.2 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Torrent Power Ltd (up 10.02%), GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (up 2.69%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.36%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.95%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nava Ltd (up 1.6%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.53%), NLC India Ltd (up 0.9%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 0.86%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.85%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 5%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 2.36%), and Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 1.57%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 97.97 or 0.18% at 55509.59.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 78.09 points or 0.47% at 16701.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.55 points or 0.15% at 24893.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 81.25 points or 0.1% at 81536.65.

On BSE,1978 shares were trading in green, 1082 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

